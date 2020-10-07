Advertisement

New CEO excited to lead Youth & Family Services

By Blake Joseph
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - John Julius is familiar in this area for being an educator and administrator in the Rapid City School Area. However, after retiring in 2018 he has picked up a new vocation as CEO of Youth and Family Services. In this interview, Julius explains what spurred the move, why he loves the area, and what he hopes to accomplish during his tenure as leader of the organization.

