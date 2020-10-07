New CEO excited to lead Youth & Family Services

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - John Julius is familiar in this area for being an educator and administrator in the Rapid City School Area. However, after retiring in 2018 he has picked up a new vocation as CEO of Youth and Family Services. In this interview, Julius explains what spurred the move, why he loves the area, and what he hopes to accomplish during his tenure as leader of the organization.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.