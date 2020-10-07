Near record breaking warmth Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There is no doubt that we have been in a drought for the Summer season, and it is now lingering into the beginning of Fall. The last time we saw measurable precipitation for Downtown Rapid City was back on September 12th, where we received only .02 inches of rainfall. Our next chance for any measurable precipitation will come toward the end of this weekend on Sunday, and for the beginning of Monday. Every computer model run is showing less and less moisture for Sunday, so confidence is starting to lower each day going forward...

Temperatures have been well above average here in Rapid City for the last 4 days. We tied the record of 86 degrees on Tuesday, and we may have a shot to beat the record high temperature tomorrow. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid 80s for Rapid City, upper 80s in the southern plains, and potentially 90 degrees near Sheridan County this Thursday. The drier pattern will last this week, with mostly sunshine in the forecast with the development of a few clouds in the afternoon.

A Fire Weather Warning is now in effect for southern Campbell County, Weston County, southwestern Custer County, and western Fall River County for tomorrow.

