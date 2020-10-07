Advertisement

COVID-19 cases cause Hot Springs schools to move to remote learning

By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In a Facebook post from earlier today, the Hot Springs School District announced that they will temporarily be going to their Tier 4 learning plan, meaning students will be staying home for online instruction for the rest of this week.

The post cites an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and “the potential exposure and close contact of other students and staff” as the reason for switching to online learning this Wednesday and Thursday.

Custodial staff will be deep cleaning all classrooms during the closure.

The district will evaluate information from the rest of the week before sending students back to the classroom -- but the current plan is to return to Tier 2 on Monday, Oct. 12.

More information will be made available when final decisions are made.

