Advertisement

“Cash It” Recipients talk program

Money.
Money.(Gray)
By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Department of Treasury has an “Unclaimed Property Division.” Unclaimed property can be assets such as savings accounts, unpaid wages, and securities. When unclaimed property is unattended to for an extended period of time, it is turned over to the state.

Thus far, the Treasury has helped to give back over $800,000 to its rightful owners. Jordan Mason of Rapid City says the check was a nice surprise, and bought him and his wife a nice day out.

“I got a letter in the mail it was a pretty awesome... it actually paid for lunch and a nice drink, I remember that.” Mason said.

That letter in the mail was a part of a broader push to get more money out of the state’s hands and back into the hands of the people it belonged to.

“We identified ten thousand South Dakotans we were able to verify their identity and contact info and send them out funds that rightfully belonged to them that the state of South Dakota was holding.” said Treasury Secretary Josh Haeder.

Those funds meant even more with much economic uncertainty right now during the pandemic.

"I think the really neat part was people saying thank you for the fifty dollars, thank you for the twenty five dollars, we didn’t know we had unclaimed funds and we appreciate the state actually being proactive in locating us.”

As of right now, South Dakota is only one of five states to have a program like this. Secretary Haeder is hoping to help expand the idea out to the other forty five states.

If you are interested in learning more about the “Cash It” Program, and how to see if you have unclaimed funds with South Dakota, click here.

Latest News

News

‘Great job South Dakota!’ Trump supports Gov. Noem’s COVID-19 response in tweet

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
This speech happened as South Dakota experienced its worst month of the pandemic.

News

Stabbing sends one man to hospital

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tuesday night stabbing sends one person to Monument Health

News

One family checking off an item in their mothers bucket list

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Knowles family says they can’t wait to eventually bring their grandkids to the Black Hills.

News

Sioux Pottery picked to display pieces at the White House

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The President’s COVID diagnosis kept the art in South Dakota, rather than in the presence of Trump and the First Lady.

Latest News

News

Sioux Pottery picked to display pieces at the White House

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The President’s COVID diagnosis kept the art in South Dakota, rather than in the presence of Trump and the First Lady.

News

Businesses like Northern Hills Cinema have made adjustments due to the pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Movie theaters, in particular, have had to make some adjustments.

News

Tunnels across the Southern Black Hills are being inspected

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills are filled with twists and turns taking you to some of the most beautiful places, but getting you there safely is key.

News

Remember to have fun and stay safe this hunting season

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Hunting season is underway in South Dakota which can mean accidents if people aren’t properly prepared.

News

Spearfish residents will soon have up to the minute snowplow and garbage tuck progress information right at their fingertips

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new tracking feature for people in Spearfish.

News

UPDATE: Maserati, semi-truck accident kills three outside Sturgis

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.