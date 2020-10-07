Advertisement

Another defendant sentenced in Operation Dakota Flyer

Troy Fairbanks sentenced in federal court.
Troy Fairbanks sentenced in federal court.(WSAZ)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It started as a two-year undercover operation into the illegal trafficking of eagle feathers and eagle parts. Operation Dakota Flyer was first announced publicly in 2017 and Tuesday, another defendant in the case is sentenced in federal court.

Troy Fairbanks pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wildlife trafficking back in December. Tuesday, Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Fairbanks to five years probation and ordered him to pay restitution of $15,816. According to the factual basis statement Fairbanks signed, he admitted to selling or bartering parts of bald eagles and golden eagles. In one instance, he sold an eagle head, eagle wings and 223 loose feathers to a confidential informant. That statement says over two years, at least 112 different eagles or their parts passed through Fairbanks' home.

Latest News

News

One family checking off an item in their mothers bucket list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Knowles family says they can’t wait to eventually bring their grandkids to the Black Hills.

News

Sioux Pottery picked to display pieces at the White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The President’s COVID diagnosis kept the art in South Dakota, rather than in the presence of Trump and the First Lady.

News

Businesses like Northern Hills Cinema have made adjustments due to the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Movie theaters, in particular, have had to make some adjustments.

News

Tunnels across the Southern Black Hills are being inspected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The Black Hills are filled with twists and turns taking you to some of the most beautiful places, but getting you there safely is key.

Latest News

News

Remember to have fun and stay safe this hunting season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Hunting season is underway in South Dakota which can mean accidents if people aren’t properly prepared.

News

Spearfish residents will soon have up to the minute snowplow and garbage tuck progress information right at their fingertips

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
A new tracking feature for people in Spearfish.

News

Lawrence County crash results in multiple fatalities Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.

News

Meet Coco - A Beautiful Blue Heeler

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gillian Trudeau
Coco is a seven-month-old Blue Heeler mix puppy who is looking for a loving and active owner/best friend.

News

Bill introduced by Rep. Johnson aims to reform cattle industry

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The PRICE Act bill aims to bring transparency and clarity to the beef business.

News

South Dakota active COVID-19 cases down, hospitalizations up Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The number of people who recovered from COVID-19 beat new cases for the first time in almost a week.