950 building permits issued in Rapid City in September

Building permits in Rapid City.
Building permits in Rapid City.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nine hundred and fifty building permits were issued in Rapid City this September, the second-highest number of permits issued for that month in any year.

Most of these building permits are going towards residential properties, with many of them covering roofing repairs and home renovation projects.

There has also been a large increase in apartment complex construction.

Community Development Director for the City of Rapid City, Ken Young, says he thinks that so many permits are being submitted now because there was some hold off earlier in the year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We’ve had some strong demand for residential development for quite some time. So you can only hold off so long. And there’s a lot of opportunity in Rapid City for all types of development. But the strongest demand has been residential,” says Young.

The total valuation for the permits came to a little more than $40 million, setting a record for the month of September.

