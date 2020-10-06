Advertisement

Warmer than Normal, and Still Dry!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dry and warm weather continues this week as high pressure builds into the area. Highs will be in the 80s today, which in some cases will be up to 20 degrees above normal!

A weak “backdoor” cold from will sneak in from the northeast tonight and Wednesday, so temperatures will be a tad cooler. But warm 80s return for many of us Thursday and Friday.

We’re still expecting a strong system to race into the Rockies and plains late Sunday and Monday. Showers will be possible along with a return to normal Fall temperatures.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer and breezy for Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Stradling
Highs will be in the 80s in Rapid City.

Forecast

Warmer and a little breezy Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Warm this Week, with No Rain Expected

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:37 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVY Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warm and breezy Monday; near 80 on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:07 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warm and breezy Monday

Latest News

Forecast

A nice end to the weekend; warm through much of next week!

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer this weekend, continuing into next week

Forecast

Cooler & breezy to begin the weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Forecast

Breezy Saturday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT

Forecast

Cooler Saturday; Warmer trend kicks off Sunday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:14 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer trend into Sunday

Forecast

Warmer trend by Sunday lasting through much of next week

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:41 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer trend Sunday lasting through much of next week

Forecast

Warmer trend begins Sunday through much of next week

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT