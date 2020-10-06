Remember to have fun and stay safe this hunting season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hunting season is underway in South Dakota which can mean accidents if people aren’t properly prepared.

There are several things to keep in mind when hunting to ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time. Game Fish and Parks Wildlife Conservation Officer Chris Dekker says one easy safety measure is to always wear bright orange, whether big game or bird hunting. He also said cleaning your weapon and making sure it works properly can prevent you from having an accident or an unsuccessful hunt. Ultimately, Dekker said the best way to prepare for hunting season is to take a safety course.

“Take it as a family," Dekker. "We encourage parents to sit in on the class with their children, so everybody knows what going on and everybody’s safe around those weapons. Most of my hunting incidences in my career have been with adults. Our children are some of the safest hunters out there, they’ve come out of the hunt safe class. But you have adults who’ve never taken a class or took it 30 years ago and kind of forget some of the things they’re supposed to know.”

Dekker also suggests that even if you’re family isn’t planning on hunting taking a safety course would still be beneficial, so that everyone knows how to react around a gun, in any situation.

