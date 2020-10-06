Advertisement

Not as warm Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s by morning.

Sunshine continues Wednesday and temperatures are not as warm. While the high temperature will only be in the low 70s, that is still nearly 10° above normal for this time of year - we’ll take it because we know what will be here sooner than later. Lots of sunshine Thursday and much warmer air returns as highs are in the 80s area wide. Friday is still warm and mostly sunny with highs near 80°.

The weekend starts off nice with highs in the 70s for Saturday under mostly sunny skies, but some changes are on tap for Sunday. An approaching front will bring in mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers through the day. It will be a little breezy as well and temperatures are expected to be in the 60s for much of the day. We will take any precipitation Mother Nature wants to give us because of how dry it has been recently.

Fall-like temperatures return next week as highs will be in the 60s for much of the week. Sunshine will dominate much of the week with a few clouds here and there. It’ll be breezy Monday and precipitation chances are pretty low as of now.

