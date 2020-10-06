Meet Coco - A Beautiful Blue Heeler

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Coco, a seven-month-old Blue Heeler mix puppy who only wants to make you smile with her big, genuine smile.

She is ideal in an only pup household because she wants all attention on her but who wouldn’t when you’re that cute. Coco is highly motivated by food so she is well trained in basic commands like sit, lay down and speak. Her favorite is a puzzle toy so when she figures it out, she knows she will get rewarded with a treat every time.

An active and loving owner who gives lots of praise is the perfect fit for sweet Coco as she still is a puppy and needs these things to be the best girl she can be. If you would like to meet her, she is available at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

