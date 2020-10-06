Advertisement

Lawrence County crash results in multiple fatalities Tuesday

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis.(Jeff Voss)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - A fatal crash left multiple people dead after a vehicle crash in Lawrence County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis. Allegedly, the vehicle rear-ended a semi-truck at a high speed.

Traffic is backed up while officers are on-scene.

We will update the story as we learn more.

