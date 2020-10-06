Lawrence County crash results in multiple fatalities Tuesday

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - A fatal crash left multiple people dead after a vehicle crash in Lawrence County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the accident on Interstate 90 between Whitewood and Sturgis. Allegedly, the vehicle rear-ended a semi-truck at a high speed.

Traffic is backed up while officers are on-scene.

We will update the story as we learn more.

