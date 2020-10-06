Advertisement

Kitchen fires are the focus of Fire Prevention Week

By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:42 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week marks Fire Prevention Week and the theme for this year is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen”

Cooking is the leading cause of house fires in the United States and unattended cooking being the number one cause of those fires.

Jerome Harvey from Pennington County fire wants to remind people to keep children away from stoves and keep paper towels and similar products away from heat sources.

From those who fight or have suffered a house fire there is one common theme.

“That’s the thing, you run into people who experience a home fire or fire in a kitchen, the first thing they talk about is how quickly that fire actually spread,” Jerome Harvey, Pennington County Fire Services, says

Harvey also wants to remind people this week serves as a good reminder for people to check their smoke detectors

