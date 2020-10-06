Advertisement

History behind Sioux San Lands and West Rapid presented to City Council

Native American history
Native American history(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:36 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A special presentation to part of the Rapid City Council showed the inconvenient truth on the history of Rapid City.

Volunteers and Dr. Eric Zimmer have spent the better part of 7 years researching the history of Native Americans and their treatment in Rapid City, the study focused around the boarding school in Rapid City and trying to locate unmarked graves of Native youth but has turned into a much larger project. One that people hope will show the younger generations what events have transpired right in their own backyard.

“We don’t want our grandchildren, our children, our great-grandchildren to live what we lived through here in Rapid City here as Native people. We want to make it better for them, but not just them but the whole of Rapid City,” Bev Warne, Volunteer, says

The group’s next step is to make a Children’s Memorial for the kids who died at the boarding school as the group now believes they know where some of those bodies are buried.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kitchen fires are the focus of Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Fire Prevention Week

News

Pet of the week

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Fire prevention week

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Special session in Pierre

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

Pennington County Auditors Office sees strong early voting turnout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Mohler wants to remind everyone voting absentee to make sure to sign the back of the envelope before sending it in.

News

As Rapid City grows, planners anticipate expanding roadways southeast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Rapid City, more than 80 thousand people and growing, while some cities are growing up Rapid City is growing out.

News

South Dakota Mines company purchased by large equity firm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nanopareil was started back in 2006 and is an advanced materials company that works with nanofibers.

News

Families get back to visiting pediatricians for checkups and vaccines

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Earlier in the pandemic, fewer families were visiting pediatricians and now it’s time to get their flu shot.

News

Spearfish Police unite wandering, missing goat with owner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.

News

Devils Tower experiences busiest September on record

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Many travelers made their way to Devils Tower last month, making it a record-breaking month for the national park. September 2020 was the busiest September to date.