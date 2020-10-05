Advertisement

Warmer and breezy for Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear tonight and temperatures will fall into the 40s for many with some near or in the 50s along the northern or eastern slopes of the hills, thanks to a southwesterly wind.

Lots of sunshine is on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures will be warmer, too, as highs jump into the 80s across the area with some 70s in and around the hills. It will be a little breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Sunshine continues Wednesday, but it will be a little cooler, as highs only reach the lower 70s in town. Warm air returns Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

Sunshine continues Saturday as highs jump to near 80°, but we’re a little cooler on Sunday as highs are only in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will feature scattered clouds and the chance for a few showers. The clouds and shower chances continue into Monday, where highs are only in the 60s across the area. Sunday and Monday will be windy.

