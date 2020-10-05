Warm this Week, with No Rain Expected

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A couple of weak fronts will move through the northern plains, but no rainfall is expected.

Even with the frontal passages, temperatures will remain above normal - normally, our highs are in the 60s, but we’ll be in the 70s and 80s this week.

There are signs of a strong system moving through the plains Sunday night and Monday - maybe a chance of rain then, stay tuned!

