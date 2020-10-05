Advertisement

Spearfish Police unite wandering, missing goat with owner

Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spearfish police responded to a call to help a kid Friday evening. And this kid had four legs.

Officer Dustin Ruvolo located “Dog," the name of the goat, and safely got him back to his owner who lived on Maitland Road. Police asked a few livestock owners in the area to track the correct owner of Dog.

Dog’s owner said the goat got its name because its behavior is similar to a canine.

“The goat was successfully returned to his owner,” SPD said in a Facebook post. “It appears that Officer Ruvolo has made a new friend.”

Posted by Spearfish Police Department on Monday, October 5, 2020

