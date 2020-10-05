Advertisement

As Rapid City grows, planners anticipate expanding roadways southeast

A beautiful view of the southeast part of town.
A beautiful view of the southeast part of town.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s an idea that won’t be realized for decades.

The Rapid City Transportation Plan is designed to help city planners, like long-range planner Kip Harrington, figure out where to expand. And in Rapid City, that means concentrating on one of four main east-west arteries: I-90, Omaha Street, Main street or Catron Boulevard.

“We’re looking at all sorts of different improvements, some roadway widening. You can see some of the projects going on around town now that have been included in previous long-range transportation plans and metropolitan transportation plans,” says Harrington.

While one project already underway will widen Omaha Street from four to six lanes. City planners aren’t limiting themselves to the downtown area; they want to move south.

“More roadway connections will go in that area. Extension of Anamosa Street, probably, looking at connections through Valley Drive, and some improvements possibly to Cambell Street as well,” says Harrington.

The city is looking to expand in that direction for two reasons:

  • First, there’s room to grow and build toward the east and southeast parts of town.
  • Second, growth would allow for the projected influx of people arriving with the B-21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“This just gives us a framework to help guide development so we know when we build new facilities, what types of improvements should be made and we can maximize the use of our infrastructure dollars and make the most improvements possible,” says Harrington.

Harrington says these plans can take years before they even start, that’s why they are looking ahead to 2045.

