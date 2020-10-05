Advertisement

Pennington County Auditors Office sees strong early voting turnout

After voting, voters take their ballot and put it in this box.
After voting, voters take their ballot and put it in this box.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This year the Pennington County Auditor’s Office sent out more than 21,000 absentee ballots with close to 100 more applications coming in every day which Auditor Cindy Mohler says is a lot for this early in the election cycle.

Around this time in 2016, the last presidential election year the auditor’s office says they had only sent out 5,000 absentee ballots.

And it’s not just the absentee voting that has increased, 3,400 Pennington County voters have already shown up for Early In-Person Voting, double the 1,700 voters at this point in time back in 2016.

Overall, the office has seen more than 4,500 new registered voters this year.

And Mohler says for those waiting to vote on election day, the office is getting an overwhelming number of calls for people wanting to volunteer at the polls.

“We’ve never had so many people call and ask if they can be used at one of the polling locations and so we’ve got a nice list of backups for if people get sick or decide if they can’t or don’t want to work on election day," says Mohler.

Mohler wants to remind everyone voting absentee to make sure to sign the back of the envelope before sending it in.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

As Rapid City grows, planners anticipate expanding roadways southeast

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Rapid City, more than 80 thousand people and growing, while some cities are growing up Rapid City is growing out.

News

South Dakota Mines company purchased by large equity firm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Nanopareil was started back in 2006 and is an advanced materials company that works with nanofibers.

News

Families get back to visiting pediatricians for checkups and vaccines

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Earlier in the pandemic, fewer families were visiting pediatricians and now it’s time to get their flu shot.

News

Spearfish Police unite wandering, missing goat with owner

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Spearfish Police Department received a call about a goat walking down Elkhorn Peak Lane.

Latest News

News

Devils Tower experiences busiest September on record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Many travelers made their way to Devils Tower last month, making it a record-breaking month for the national park. September 2020 was the busiest September to date.

News

Camaro strikes electrical pole in downtown Rapid City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The front of an orange Chevrolet Camaro smashed into the electrical pole. There was one person in the car. Injuries were not fatal.

News

South Dakota confirms 181 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 181 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday.

News

Noem sets tone for SD lawmakers’ special session on COVID-19 relief funds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A special session is required for lawmakers to obligate the remaining $97 million and amend the 2021 budget to reflect the influx of federal COVID money.

News

Justices reject South Dakota’s only death row inmate’s case

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court refused on Monday to take up an appeal from South Dakota’s only death row inmate.

News

Black Hills Works creates a partnership between clients and businesses

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
These partnerships are important to provide positive working environments and to be inclusive.