Pennington County Auditors Office sees strong early voting turnout

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This year the Pennington County Auditor’s Office sent out more than 21,000 absentee ballots with close to 100 more applications coming in every day which Auditor Cindy Mohler says is a lot for this early in the election cycle.

Around this time in 2016, the last presidential election year the auditor’s office says they had only sent out 5,000 absentee ballots.

And it’s not just the absentee voting that has increased, 3,400 Pennington County voters have already shown up for Early In-Person Voting, double the 1,700 voters at this point in time back in 2016.

Overall, the office has seen more than 4,500 new registered voters this year.

And Mohler says for those waiting to vote on election day, the office is getting an overwhelming number of calls for people wanting to volunteer at the polls.

“We’ve never had so many people call and ask if they can be used at one of the polling locations and so we’ve got a nice list of backups for if people get sick or decide if they can’t or don’t want to work on election day," says Mohler.

Mohler wants to remind everyone voting absentee to make sure to sign the back of the envelope before sending it in.

