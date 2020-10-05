Advertisement

Families get back to visiting pediatricians for checkups and vaccines

Earlier in the pandemic, fewer families were visiting pediatricians and now it’s time to get their flu shot.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Flu season is almost here which means it’s time to get your flu shot.

Earlier in the pandemic, fewer families were visiting pediatricians for checkups and vaccines.

The CDC recommends an annual flu shot for everyone six months of age and older and says the flu is more dangerous for children than the common cold. Staff at Black Hills Pediatrics saw a decrease in families coming in for checkups and routine vaccines at the start of the pandemic but Pediatrician Kimberly Hushagen said things are picking back up.

“We have started to see numbers pick up again in terms of people coming in for their appointments," said Kimberly Hushagen, Black Hills Pediatrics. "So I just encourage everyone to come in, get a flu shot. We do recommend it for everyone, especially in the setting of the COVID pandemic, where we’re not sure how bad things are going to be or what’s going to happen if we start getting flu and COVID together.”

Hushagen said they’re seeing more families come in to get other routine vaccinations they may have missed while staying home earlier in the year.

