Devils Tower experiences busiest September on record

CROOKS COUNTY, W.Y. (KEVN) - Many travelers made their way to Devils Tower last month, making it a record-breaking month for the national park.

September 2020 was the busiest September to date. Devils Tower National Monument saw 27,550 vehicles, or approximately 74,135 recreation visits, last month, according to park officials.

Compared to September 2019, September 2020 shows an 18% increase in traffic to the park.

Because the park closed for two months due to COVID-19, numbers for 2020 are down 9.6% from the same period last year.

After Little Devils Tower closed March 22 to May 21, visitation has been slightly higher than the same period in 2019.

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through September):

2020 – 385,140

2019 – 426,111

2018 – 440,588

2017 – 469,136

2016 – 461,655

2015 – 448,240

The nation’s first national monument, is 1,374 acres and was at 70% staffing this summer.

