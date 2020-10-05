Advertisement

Camaro strikes electrical pole in downtown Rapid City

A Camaro crashed with an electrical pole at Fifth Street and St. Joseph Street Monday.
A Camaro crashed with an electrical pole at Fifth Street and St. Joseph Street Monday.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - UPDATE, 1:37 p.m.

Rapid City Police have provided updates for a Camaro that crashed into an electrical pole in downtown Rapid City.

The two-vehicle accident happened at noon Monday. A Chevrolet Camaro was northbound on Fifth Street. Rapid City police said the Camaro was speeding when it “side-swiped” a pickup truck, ran off the road and into an electrical pole.

The Camaro’s two passengers escaped the accident with non-life-threatening injuries. One of them was transferred to the hospital. The driver of the pickup didn’t have serious injuries either, police said.

Black Hills Energy is now inspecting the electrical pole damages.

A vehicle crashed into an electrical pole in downtown Rapid City Monday.

At noon on the corner of Fifth Street and St. Joeseph Street, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department arrived on the scene.

The front of an orange Chevrolet Camaro smashed into the electrical pole. There were two people in the car. Injuries were not fatal.

The electrical pole is still standing. It was cracked and splintered, though. Traffic flow wasn’t disrupted.

RCDP and RFD are investigating right now. Follow for more updates as we learn more.

