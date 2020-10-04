Advertisement

Warm and breezy Monday; near 80 on Tuesday

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We hit our first day in the 70s for October of 2020, and we are expected to hit a few more days within the next week. We will have the official high temperature today in about two hours.

What a perfect way to end the weekend with clear blue skies and temperatures in the 70s for most of us. Wind speeds were calm too which made it easier to enjoy the outdoors, and temperatures into the overnight will be mild. Overnight tonight skies will remain clear, although we may see a hazier sky from the wild fire smoke from Montana and California. Wild fire smoke will stick around Monday afternoon, but will move on for the day on Tuesday. A return of smoke will come toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to near 80 degrees on Tuesday with more sunshine in the forecast, and we will see above average temperatures for much of next week and into next weekend. Dry pattern persists this week, but we will see a chance for some rainfall next weekend with a disturbance moving through the region on Sunday. Just a reminder, we only saw three 70 degree days for the month of October in 2019, so it will be interesting to see how many days we can hit in the 70s this week!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A nice end to the weekend; warm through much of next week!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer this weekend, continuing into next week

Forecast

Cooler & breezy to begin the weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Forecast

Breezy Saturday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT

Forecast

Cooler Saturday; Warmer trend kicks off Sunday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:14 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer trend into Sunday

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer trend by Sunday lasting through much of next week

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:41 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer trend Sunday lasting through much of next week

Forecast

Warmer trend begins Sunday through much of next week

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT

Forecast

Nice and cool today, warmer Friday

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:59 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Cooler Thursday; above average temperatures to kick off next week

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler Thursday

Forecast

Warmer air returns by the end of the weekend

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM MDT

Forecast

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures today

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:51 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast