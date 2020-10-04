Advertisement

Victim Specialists see slight increase in caseload

Working hard at his computer helping victims.
Working hard at his computer helping victims.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:05 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Victim Specialist for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Scott Hultgren has been helping victims and the family of victims by providing all types of support.

This position is to help families have a contact point to get case updates, information about the process, and financial or other resources to help out.

But with the increase in crime, Hultgren himself has four cases that he’s working on with another victim specialist handling other cases.

“Everybody’s been busy with different parts and it’s kind of unusual to have more than one homicide, survivor of homicide, case on the docket or on your dashboard and some of those cases have multiple secondary victims who are surviving family members so that’s a little unusual," says Hultgren.

As well as homicide, Hultgren works with victims of other serious crimes like assault, robbery, and missing persons. Helping those families get the resources they need.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Hills Works creates a partnership between clients and businesses

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
These partnerships are important to provide positive working environments and to be inclusive.

News

Rapid City man charged for sexual abuse by federal grand jury

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Brandon Lindemann pled not guilty and is set to go to trial.

News

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s new arena is well underway

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The expansion continues as the work outside finishes up and moves inside.

News

New regulations for hunters regarding Chronic Wasting Disease

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Now that hunting season is underway, hunters have new regulations when it comes to the disposal and transportation of certain animals.

Latest News

News

2020 Census self-response slightly up in Rapid City

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
2020 Census extended through Oct. 31.

News

Drivers showed off their cruiser cars on Main Street

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
If you were driving by and wondering why downtown Rapid City was blocked off Saturday, that was due to the tenth annual cruiser car show.

News

In the midst of hunting season, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks see an increase in poaching as more people come to the Black Hills to hunt

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
If you do see anything, officers ask you to try to get a license plate number, a description of the person, and an explanation of the crime.

News

New Certified Nurse Assistant program at Avantara Mountain View

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:14 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
A new training program at Avantara Mountain View.

News

Tips to stay on budget this holiday season

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
The holidays are a few months away, but some people are getting a head start and buying gifts.

News

Sturgis charities

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:35 PM MDT
|
By Gillian Trudeau
The early evening news on KEVN.