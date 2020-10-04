Rapid City man charged for sexual abuse by federal grand jury

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man was charged by a federal grand jury for two counts of sexual abuse.

Brandon Lindemann, age 35, pled not guilty to the indictment. The charges are from sexually abusing an underage girl when she was incapable of consent in February this year. Lindemann was released on bond and a trial date is set for later this year, December 8. If convicted, Lindemann could receive up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, up to life of supervised release.

The FBI and Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety investigated the case.

