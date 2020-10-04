Drivers showed off their cruiser cars on Main Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 10th annual cruiser car show and street fair made its way to Downton Rapid City.

After being rescheduled from July, more than 130 drivers lined Main Street with their retro cars to show off what they got.

People came from all across the Black Hills and even some from Colorado made the trip out to the show.

And this year the Executive Director of Main Street Square Domico Rodriguez says they have a new section, electric cars.

“Our good piece is the showcase of the electric vehicles, a piece of this event is the city council and the mayor have proclaimed this electric vehicle week for the last week and this week so it’s great to have them come out and showcase as well some cool Tesla’s, a lot of cool things going on," says Rodriguez.

The Rapid City Police Department also unveiled their new refurbished cruiser that will be hitting the streets soon.

