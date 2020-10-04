Advertisement

Black Hills Works creates a partnership between clients and businesses

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A person’s worth can often be tied to their job. But clients of Black Hills Works have their own challenges.

The organization supports people with disabilities and helps them reach their potential. The employment support service helps people build skills for jobs ranging from tourism to food services.

The director of employment support said Black Hills Works partners with businesses to match clients to the best working environments.

“Black Hills works can put together a person-centered training which talks about how people like to be treated which is typically no different," said Heather Jansen, Black Hills Works director of employment support. “For instance, if you’re working with somebody in a wheelchair, don’t lean on their equipment, different things like that.”

Jansen said these partnerships are important to provide positive working environments and to be inclusive.

