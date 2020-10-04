2020 Census self-response slightly up in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every ten years, the U.S. Census Bureau takes on the monumental task of counting everyone living in the United States.

A federal judged ruled an extension on the 2020 U.S. Census, extending the counting through October 31.

The self-response rate in Rapid city is at 73.8%, up 7/10 of a percent compared to 2010.

The census captures a snapshot of the population in any given area and helps plan for the future.

Emily Kelley, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, said the agency has adjusted to the pandemic and established relationships with businesses, non-profits, churches, community organizations, schools, government organizations, and other local groups across the country to continue to reach as many people as possible.

“The 2020 census is one of the most important things that you can do once in a decade to help ensure you community has the federal resources it needs for the quality of life that we expect in our communities. But, also, representation in Congress through apportionment. the number of the House or Representatives slots for each state is based off of that 2020 or once in a decade decennial census count. So, it comes down to money and power. if you want the state and the city to have the funding it needs and the political representation it needs, you need to respond to the 2020 census.”

Census workers may come knocking at your door--- they will be wearing a mask, carry a watermarked government ID badge with their name, photo, and expiration date, and have a bag with Census Bureau branding, and a smart phone or laptop.

Click here for more information. To call, 844-330-2020 for English, or 844-468-2020 for Spanish.

