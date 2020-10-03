New Certified Nurse Assistant program at Avantara Mountain View

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nurses continue to be in high demand and to help fill the gap, Avantara Mountain View is offering a new Certified Nurse Assistant training program.

People who are 16 and older can apply, and if they’re selected, they will then do online training to prepare them for the CNA exam.

Participants will also do clincals at the site to get hands-on experience working with staff and residents.

Throughout the training program, participants will be paid, and after they pass the exam, they will be offered a job with Avantara Mountain View.

Currently, there are five people in the program’s first group.

“Well, my ultimate goal is to become an RN, so this job was kind of like a prayer answered so I can get more experience. So far, it’s giving me a lot of experience like being able to come work here and do all the clinicals here. It’s a lot of good hands-on stuff,” says a participant, Brianna Vocu.

