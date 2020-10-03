Advertisement

Livestock join the campus of Western Dakota Tech

Livestock
Livestock(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:11 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Western Dakota Tech has a new program and those students are getting hands-on experience working with livestock.

Western Dakota Tech became one of about 35 colleges in the country to have livestock on the campus of the school.

WDT has a new Farm and Ranch Management program and with the three heads of cattle ... the students in the class will now be learning hands-on as well as from books.

The school may also look into bringing in a meat science program that could help livestock producers if there is ever another situation like COVID.

“With this program, we are hoping to develop more meat processors and cutters in the area so that we can help supplement that and keep costs low for consumers and also help raise money for producers,” Kaden Eisenbraun, WDT Farm & Ranch Instructor, says

The Bader family also donated 2 pure line Angus to WDT.

