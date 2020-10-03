In the midst of hunting season, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks see an increase in poaching as more people come to the Black Hills to hunt

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Turn in Poachers program goes all the way back to 1984.

“Started on an elk case where some elk were shot illegally and we didn’t really have a means to pay an informant and so a group of sportsmen got together and they started a non-profit which we all know today as TIPS or the Turn In Poachers program," says Law Enforcement Specialist for South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Joe Keeton.

On average, the TIPS hotline brings in 300 calls ranging from people shooting out of a motor vehicle... to fraud.

Leading to more than 170 cases or arrests, and paid out about $7,000 to catch poachers.

“Complete success would be zero poaching and zero money we would have to pay out because poaching didn’t exist. Unfortunately, that’s not the fact of how things work," says Keeton.

Each conservation officer covers on average 1,700 square miles and with more hunters coming to the Black Hills, that means more eyes out in the forest.

“Well, if they see something that looks suspicious or if they notice something out of the. We tell people just try to get the most information that you can without contacting the individual," says Keeton.

If you do see anything, officers ask you to try to get a license plate number, a description of the person, and an explanation of the crime.

