Advertisement

Doctors in Congress weigh in on President Trump’s COVID-19 battle

By Alana Austin
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:52 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, lawmakers who are physicians are weighing in on his condition. There are 17 doctors on Capitol Hill, and Washington News Bureau Reporter Alana Austin checks in with two of them for their take. Both of these doctors have recovered from the virus themselves.

The president arrived at Walter Reed medical center in Maryland Friday, as a medical team closely monitors his condition. The commander-in-chief is taking experimental COVID-19 drugs Remdesivir and Regeneron, a cocktail intended to reduce the viral load for quicker recovery.

“Why they’re giving him the Regeneron, the antibodies, is you don’t want it to go to your heart or the lung so that you can’t breathe," explained Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA). “That’s what you’re really concerned about,” Cassidy added.

Cassidy is a gastroenterologist who recovered from COVID this summer. He says the president’s health must be taken seriously.

“I’m speaking now as a physician. He’s older and he’s heavy. And both of those are major risk factors for having more complications," said Cassidy.

Florida GOP Congressman Neal Dunn – a surgeon – also overcame the virus earlier this year. After studying epidemiology for decades, he says the breakthroughs in treating this virus - and the ongoing development of a vaccine - are remarkable.

“The treatments are so much better now than they were just a month ago," said Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL).

Dunn – a big supporter of Trump – says he’s a fighter and optimistic about the President’s recovery..

“I wish I had half his energy," said Dunn. “I feel really comfortable that he’s going to get good, aggressive proactive treatment, and he’ll be back in the lists ready to fight again."

With the president sidelined – and several of his top allies also testing positive for the virus – this does put a damper on the campaign schedule. Election Day is in a month and early voting is already underway in many states.

At this point, Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 and his debate against Democratic Senator Kamala Harris is still set to go on next week.

The president’s next debate against former Vice President Joe Biden is also still scheduled to go on at this point. That event is less than two weeks away in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

United States Congress debates second COVID relief bill

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:22 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
COVID Relief continues to be in limbo at the federal level.

News

South Dakotans react to first presidential debate

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:02 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Tuesday night’s presidential debate received mixed reviews

News

Representative Dusty Johnson carries legislation to honor Ben Reifel

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The post office in Rosebud, South Dakota will now bare the trailblazers name.

News

Pennington County rules limit placement political signs for elections

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:21 AM MDT
|
By KEVN Staff
Posting political signs for the election? Remember that political campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights of way.

News

Army Corp of Engineers host Keystone XL Pipeline hearings

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:54 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The Corp of Engineer's hearings will continue through October 1st, with the ability to submit written testimony being made available as well.

Latest News

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:35 PM MDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

News

What Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has experienced regarding marijuana

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:05 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
Initiative 26 and Amendment A, two proposals on the South Dakota ballot involving the legalization of marijuana with the former focusing on medical and the latter legalizing recreational marijuana.

News

Pierre pays 8% more for water after City Commission passes budget

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
The $53.7 million budget passed through the Pierre City Commission earlier this week.

Politics

Thune asks local law enforcement to testify for Senate Subcommittee

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM MDT
|
By Anderley Penwell
PCSO Captain to testify before Senate Subcommittee.

News

Lawmakers push schools to consider transgender sports policy

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:02 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Republican lawmakers on Wednesday pushed the state’s high school activities association to reconsider its policy of allowing transgender students to compete in the gender with which they identify.

News

South Dakota Legislature continues “listening sessions” ahead of special session

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:28 AM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
With a special session looming, state legislators continue to hear feedback from across South Dakota.