Advertisement

A nice end to the weekend; warm through much of next week!

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you enjoy sunshine and warmth, this will be the forecast for you! Temperatures have reached the upper 60s here in rapid City this afternoon, setting up for another warm day Sunday. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s will bring us into the end of the week, which will be perfect weather to get outdoors if you can! Take breaks during the NFL halftime duration for a nice breath of fresh air!

We will cool things down a bit on Monday, although we will still be above normal for this time of year. Dry and warm conditions are forecasted to last through much of next week, with some cloudy skies making its way into the end of next week. With the warm and dry conditions, critical fire weather conditions will be in place this weekend and for the beginning of next week at least. Last year, for the entire month of October, we only saw three days in the 70s for Rapid City. It will be interesting to see how many days we can accumulate to beat that in the coming week!

Enjoy the summer-like weather while it lasts!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler & breezy to begin the weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Forecast

Breezy Saturday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT

Forecast

Cooler Saturday; Warmer trend kicks off Sunday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:14 AM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer trend into Sunday

Forecast

Warmer trend by Sunday lasting through much of next week

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:41 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer trend Sunday lasting through much of next week

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer trend begins Sunday through much of next week

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT

Forecast

Nice and cool today, warmer Friday

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:59 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Cooler Thursday; above average temperatures to kick off next week

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler Thursday

Forecast

Warmer air returns by the end of the weekend

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM MDT

Forecast

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures today

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:51 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Another windy day on tap Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
A Wind Advisory is in place for much of western South Dakota Wednesday.