A nice end to the weekend; warm through much of next week!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you enjoy sunshine and warmth, this will be the forecast for you! Temperatures have reached the upper 60s here in rapid City this afternoon, setting up for another warm day Sunday. Sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s will bring us into the end of the week, which will be perfect weather to get outdoors if you can! Take breaks during the NFL halftime duration for a nice breath of fresh air!

We will cool things down a bit on Monday, although we will still be above normal for this time of year. Dry and warm conditions are forecasted to last through much of next week, with some cloudy skies making its way into the end of next week. With the warm and dry conditions, critical fire weather conditions will be in place this weekend and for the beginning of next week at least. Last year, for the entire month of October, we only saw three days in the 70s for Rapid City. It will be interesting to see how many days we can accumulate to beat that in the coming week!

Enjoy the summer-like weather while it lasts!

