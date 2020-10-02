Advertisement

Watershed group protects local water by fighting against mining harmful practices

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills is known as a tourism hot-spot and one group wants to make sure the waterways stay that way.

The Rapid Creek Watershed Action group spoke at Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting on Wednesday.

They want to create a recreation area that would protect water throughout the area.

The idea started because of potential mining near Pactola.

Justin Herreman is the spokesperson for Rapid Creek Watershed Action and says mining the area would create water issues for more than just Rapid City and likened it to the problems seen in Flint, Michigan.

The Legal and Finance Committee passed the resolution asking for the city’s support with a 5-0 vote but City Council President Laura Armstrong says the work isn’t done.

“This needs to have a little bit more teeth than what we initially passed. So, there might be some people that are confused, ‘didn’t we already talk about this?’, so this is related but bigger and different and better," said Armstrong. "We can’t bathe without it, we can’t drink without it, we can’t cook without it, we have an obligation to protect this.”

The resolution now moves to the full city council.

If it passes, Herreman said it would show South Dakota’s lawmakers that there’s a need to take action.

