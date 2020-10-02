The city of Lead continues to grow

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past few years, the City of Lead has been steadily growing.

“When the mine shut down, it’s almost old news now, but there was that, just kind of that big valley of nothing going on, and what are we going to do? And now within the last three, four, five years, the town has been kind of rediscovered by people,” says the city administrator for Lead, Mike Stahl.

Executive director for the Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Ward, says lately people have been stopping into the visitors center with an eye for growth. Some are moving to the area, some trying to start a business, or others looking for jobs.

“I think that we will see exponential growth from the shakeup that was 2020. And there are people starting businesses now and working towards opening businesses next spring,” says Ward.

And one of those people planning to open a business is Leigha Patterson. The Ohio native is opening Rustic Nook Bakery because she loves to bake and fell in love with the community while vacationing in the area.

“There’s a group of small business owners here that really are working to improve the economics of Lead. So why not want to be apart of that. And you know, make something here that’s going to make people excited,” says Patterson.

Martin Venburg opened Big Trout Deli in April of 2020. As to why it’s important to bring new businesses to the area.

“I think our Main Street is important. It’s vital to keep it going. And I think that the town really needs blood in it,” says Venburg.

