Advertisement

Old motel turned new apartments, the Corral Motel is open for business

What is looked like then versus now.
What is looked like then versus now.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Two years ago, Lorraine Fuss purchased the Corral Motel in North Rapid City with plans to refurbish the space and turn it into long-term affordable housing.

“I took on this project knowing it was going to be a lot of work and I started, unfortunately, it took me two years, but I’m so happy to finally announce that the property is open and it’s complete," says Fuss.

The Corral Motel offers 21 fully furnished apartments, all with unique themes.

“The way we remodeled is I had contractors use a lot of the recycled material from junkyards, thrift stores, garage sales. So the artwork and many of the materials are reused, refurbished and each room has its own unique characteristics to it and it’s own design," says Fuss.

Since the apartments are former motel rooms the spaces may be small but they’re packed with style, creating a distinctive flair for affordable housing on the North Side.

“Well, I was really happy to do my part and be able to create housing in Rapid City when we don’t have enough so I was super excited about making the project as unique as I could and making it really safe, cozy, and comfortable place to live," says Fuss.

This new remodel is one among many on the North Side of town including Dakota Market Square, surrounding hotels, and East North Street itself.

If you are interested in living here you can email Lorraine Fuss at lorrainefuss@yahoo.com or call her at (605) 430-3449 for more information.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dark Canyon Coffee roasts raw coffee beans to create your delicious bean juice

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM MDT
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
National Coffee Day was surely celebrated with countless cups of caffeine, but how exactly do we get that cup of joe?

News

Is it real? Black Hills businesses sees trend of counterfeit money

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
Approximately 70 million dollars that's how much counterfeit money the U.S. Treasury Department estimates was in circulation in 2006.

News

The importance of shopping local

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:53 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
Supporting local businesses during the pandemic.

Business

Rapid City rock climbing gym brushes off the chalk with reopen

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:30 PM MDT
|
By Sunday Miller
A gym that opened its doors in February had to close weeks later because of the pandemic. Now this rock climbing gym in Rapid City is brushing off the chalk once again.

Latest News

News

Leisure Palace in Pierre sees record business amid Coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:16 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
For some businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has kicked them into overdrive.

News

Leisure Palace in Pierre sees record business amid Coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:59 PM MDT
|
By Austin Goss
For some businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has kicked them into overdrive.

Business

Keystone’s economy doing better than expected this season

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:08 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
Tourism, South Dakota's second-biggest moneymaker was hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, but now many businesses say they're recovering.

News

BHSU students returned, Spearfish business owners feel complete

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:54 PM MDT
|
By Cali Montana
College students are back in Spearfish.

Business

Fleet Farm brings in new jobs

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM MDT
|
By Connor Matteson
Unemployment rates are high nationwide and a new store in Rapid City is doing it's part to lower the numbers.

News

Unemployment claim numbers climb in South Dakota

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:29 AM MDT
|
By KOTA Staff
The state reported A total of 911 initial weekly claims last week. This is an increase of 136 from the previous week’s total.