DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of year again for Oktoberfest in Deadwood.

The family-friendly event has been helping the people of Deadwood celebrate the start of the Fall season for more than twenty years.

The festivities kick off today, and people can expect different activities like polka music, Weiner dog races, games, drinks, and food.

Visitors may notice some changes due to the pandemic, like a jumbotron on Main Street, where people can watch the Weiner dog races and beer barrel games to help with social distancing.

“Oktoberfest has been celebrated for many years here in Deadwood, and its become a tradition for a lot of people. So we felt it was important for us to continue that tradition yet make a few adjustments to keep everybody safe during this pandemic,” says executive director for the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, Lee Harstad.

The event wraps up on Saturday night.

