Health Watch: Breast Cancer

By Jeff Voss
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - October is breast cancer awareness month. Each year in the United States more than 250,000 women and men are diagnosed with breast cancer. Breast cancer screening is a way in which providers check the breast for early signs of cancer in women who have no other symptoms for breast cancer. The main test used for breast cancer screen is a special kind of x-ray called a mammogram. The goal of breast cancer screening is to find cancer early before it has a chance to grow, spread, or cause problems. Experts are varying recommendations from a breast cancer screening point. It is important to talk to your provider about the benefits and drawbacks of screening and deciding to get screened and when to start screening. While it’s not clear what the best schedule for screening from a standpoint of mammograms is, typically we recommend every year to every two years but this is based on age and breast cancer risk factors. I’m Dr. Taylor Kapsch from Creekside Medical Clinic with today’s HealthWatch,

