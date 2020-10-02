Advertisement

Gov. Noem wasn’t in close contact to anyone who tested positive, regularly tests for COVID-19

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a GOP event in Sparta, Wis.
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a GOP event in Sparta, Wis.(WCCO)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Kristi Noem recently tested negative for COVID-19 and has not been in close contact with anyone who recently tested positive, according to a spokesperson.

President Donald Trump and several members of his campaign staff have tested positive for the disease. Noem has been active on the campaign trail in support of the president’s reelection bid in recent days. However, spokesperson Ian Fury tells Dakota News Now she is not a close contact to anyone who recently announced they were infected.

Fury also said the governor tested negative on Tuesday night.

“As she has throughout this pandemic, the Governor monitors her symptoms on a daily basis and is tested regularly,” Fury said.

Gov. Noem tweeted Friday morning she and Bryon are praying for the President, First Lady, their entire family and everyone fighting the virus.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota nears 4,000 active cases, 386 new cases Friday

Updated: moments ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The 386 new cases bring the state total to 23,522 as active cases increased to 3,987.

News

healthwatch

Updated: 12 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

meals

Updated: 12 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

plows

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

watershed

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

homeless follow

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Health Watch: Breast Cancer

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Health Watch at Creekside Medical Clinic

News

United States Congress debates second COVID relief bill

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
COVID Relief continues to be in limbo at the federal level.

News

Watershed group protects local water by fighting against mining harmful practices

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
They want to create a recreation area that would protect water throughout the area.

News

Former RCAS teacher sentenced to jail for child abuse

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Shea Lindsey hit a student in the head with an exercise ball six times during P.E. class.