Former RCAS teacher sentenced to jail for child abuse

Shea Lindsey hit a student in the head with an exercise ball six times during P.E. class.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A former Rapid City teacher is sentenced today in Seventh Circuit Court for the abuse of a disabled student.

On May 13 of last year Shea Lindsey, who was 25-years-old and working at East Middle School at the time, hit a student in the head with an exercise ball six times during P.E. class.

The student has Angelman syndrome and was unable to communicate with Lindsey or walk away.

Prosecutors say Lindsey was charged with simple assault after another teacher asked her to stop throwing the ball but she continued.

The defense shared a video of the event in today’s sentencing.

Lindsey pleaded guilty to the assault charge on June 25 and today was sentenced to one year of probation, a $1000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and must undergo mental-health treatment.

If Lindsey doesn’t comply with those terms, she could face up to 180 days in jail.

The victim’s grandfather spoke to explain how the family’s broken trust.

“The fact that he can’t talk, he can’t walk and there was no way he could ask her to stop hitting him in the face with a ball, there’s no way he could get up and run away," said Kevin Phillips, the victim’s grandfather. "Thank goodness a student saw it and turned her into another teacher and the teacher turned her into the school.”

Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle visibly choked up while passing down the sentence.

