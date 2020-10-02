Advertisement

Cooler & breezy to begin the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies continue through the evening, but skies will become mostly clear after midnight. Lows will range from the 30s to the 40s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected to begin the day, but skies will become partly cloudy Saturday afternoon. Highs will be near 60° with breezy conditions, where winds could gust up to 35 mph at times. Sunday is warmer with a little less wind. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to wrap up the weekend.

Warm air will continue all next week with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Plenty of sunshine is expected and it will be breezy early in the week. Wildfire smoke will make an appearance at times with hazy conditions here and there.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Breezy Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Cooler Saturday; Warmer trend kicks off Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer trend into Sunday

Forecast

Warmer trend by Sunday lasting through much of next week

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:41 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Warmer trend Sunday lasting through much of next week

Forecast

Warmer trend begins Sunday through much of next week

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT

Latest News

Forecast

Nice and cool today, warmer Friday

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:59 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Cooler Thursday; above average temperatures to kick off next week

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:53 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler Thursday

Forecast

Warmer air returns by the end of the weekend

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM MDT

Forecast

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures today

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:51 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Another windy day on tap Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
A Wind Advisory is in place for much of western South Dakota Wednesday.

Forecast

Windy

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT