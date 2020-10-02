Cooler & breezy to begin the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies continue through the evening, but skies will become mostly clear after midnight. Lows will range from the 30s to the 40s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected to begin the day, but skies will become partly cloudy Saturday afternoon. Highs will be near 60° with breezy conditions, where winds could gust up to 35 mph at times. Sunday is warmer with a little less wind. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to wrap up the weekend.

Warm air will continue all next week with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Plenty of sunshine is expected and it will be breezy early in the week. Wildfire smoke will make an appearance at times with hazy conditions here and there.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.