Warmer trend by Sunday lasting through much of next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday will bring temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for most, with some low 70s into the southern plains. A cold front will move through early tomorrow afternoon, bringing scattered cloud cover and the chance for isolated showers. This small disturbance is moisture starved which will bring limited showers in the area tomorrow. Saturday will cool off a bit with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s and windy conditions.

The warm trend will kick off Sunday with the upper 60s and low 70s throughout western South Dakota, with a lot of sunshine mixed in. The dry spell will also continue into next week, where conditions will stay warm and below normal for precipitation. We are seeing the warm and dry trend through much of October as well, so fire weather may be elevated for the rest of the month. With the change in the wind pattern next week, more wildfire smoke is expected to move in to the region, likely bringing more of the hazy and milky skies.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.