State could see Mount Rushmore fireworks happen again in 2021

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mount Rushmore fireworks may happen again in 2021, according to the South Dakota Department of Tourism.

While there’s a desire, nothing has been set in stone yet, according to Jim Hagen, secretary of tourism.

“While nothing official has yet been determined for the 2021 fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore,” Hagen said in an email. “We have a great playbook in place and will be ready to pull off another successful event in cooperation with our federal, state and local partners.”

Hagen said visitors provided positive feedback from the 7,500 spectators that attended the July 3 event. Around 25,00 people requested around 125,000 tickets. This year was the first time in 11 years fireworks happened over the monument.

