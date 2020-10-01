Advertisement

State could see Mount Rushmore fireworks happen again in 2021

Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D., after President Donald Trump spoke. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (KOTA)
By Austin Goss and KEVN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mount Rushmore fireworks may happen again in 2021, according to the South Dakota Department of Tourism.

While there’s a desire, nothing has been set in stone yet, according to Jim Hagen, secretary of tourism.

“While nothing official has yet been determined for the 2021 fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore,” Hagen said in an email. “We have a great playbook in place and will be ready to pull off another successful event in cooperation with our federal, state and local partners.”

Hagen said visitors provided positive feedback from the 7,500 spectators that attended the July 3 event. Around 25,00 people requested around 125,000 tickets. This year was the first time in 11 years fireworks happened over the monument.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: moments ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: moments ago

News

13 new deaths, 747 additional COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said 245 new cases of the 474 cases reported Thursday, were from Wednesday, but are in with the report today. In the past 24 hours, there have been 502 cases.

News

South Dakota plans for COVID-19 relief fund solidify

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawmakers have been holding public input sessions in recent weeks as they discuss the best way to address the health and economic crises caused by the pandemic. But as the state looks to spend the bulk of the $1.25 billion in federal funds it received in the spring, Gov. Kristi Noem and some lawmakers have tussled over spending the money.

Latest News

News

Homelessness drains $15M from Rapid City, says mayor

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Leaders meet to discuss homelessness

News

Presidential debate

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Court case

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Critical infrastructure workers

Updated: 18 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Urban chicken ordinance heads to City Council

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Reading of the hens ordinance moves on to city council