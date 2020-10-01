Advertisement

South Dakotans react to first presidential debate

Tuesday night’s presidential debate received mixed reviews
Tuesday night’s presidential debate received mixed reviews
Tuesday night’s presidential debate received mixed reviews(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH DAKOTA (KEVN) - Tuesday night’s presidential debate received mixed reviews

“What we see for a presidential debate or even a Congressional debate, is almost never anything that looks like what a high school debater once knew and loved," said Mark Vargo, former Stevens High School debate coach. "We call it a debate when perhaps it would be better to call it a discourse.”

Vargo said presidential debates are very different from the traditional debate form.

“It’s confrontational but it also isn’t nearly as rigorous," said Vargo. "In a collegiate or especially a high school debate, we absolutely expect people to be working off of evidence and facts and to argue about what those facts mean, instead and in a presidential debate, we mostly have people talking about opinion.”

Some people felt Tuesday night’s debate went well,

“I think that’s what the American people wanted to hear; cut through it, interrupt if you can and that’s what he did and I think that served him well and Republicans well," said Jeff Holbrook, Pennington County GOP Chairperson.

Others did not.

“Well I watched the entire debate and I really don’t think you can call it a debate, I feel like it was more of a verbal accosting from Trump all through that entire evening and the only real credible content that I received came from Joe Biden," said Pam Cole, South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director.

Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, Vargo says moving to a more traditional debate form could ease some of the contention.

“Instead of appealing to a variety of emotional triggers and a variety of buzzwords, that those debates really did come back to what you believe and work backward from that to what the facts are that support it," said Vargo. "And that’s something that is absolutely part of every single high school and collegiate debate that is almost always completely lacking in a presidential debate.”

Tuesday night’s debate was the first of three. The other two will happen on October 15th and 22nd.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Presidential debate

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Court case

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Critical infrastructure workers

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Rapid City city council will hear a reading on the chickens ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Reading of the hens ordinance moves on to city council

Latest News

News

Courts jurisdiction challenged by man accused of threatening President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Lucian Celestine threatened to climb to the top of Mt. Rushmore and shoot President Donald Trump during the fireworks display at the monument

News

Youth & Family Services honors CEO, Susan Fedell

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Youth & Family Services continues to help people in the community.

News

Fire burns on Cheyenne River, north of Wall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Multiple units are responding to a fire in Crieghton, which is an hour north of Wall Wednesday afternoon.

News

Representative Dusty Johnson carries legislation to honor Ben Reifel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The post office in Rosebud, South Dakota will now bare the trailblazers name.

News

Spearfish’s new workforce housing development officially starts construction

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The Sky Ridge development is part of the city’s active effort to provide affordable housing options in Spearfish.