Advertisement

Paint the Plows program in Sturgis

Students from Sturgis Williams Middle School painted plows.
Six plows were painted by students this year.
Six plows were painted by students this year.(KEVN)
By Cali Montana
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - About a dozen students from Sturgis Williams Middle School showcased their talents on Wednesday, as part of the Paint the Plows Program.

This is the fifth year the school has teamed up with the Sturgis Public Works department to provide this program, where students get to showcase their artwork on the plows that will be removing snow across town this winter season.

Six plows were painted this year, and it took students about one day to complete their work.

Some of the featured designs ranged from exotic landmarks, like the pyramids and the leaning tower of Pisa, to sea creatures like dolphins and turtles.

The director for public works says it’s a great project to bring the community together.

“Hopefully, you know when we’re out plowing, little Johnny or Suzzie is you know, sitting in the window going hey mom, dad, that’s the plow I painted. You know here comes my plow, take a little bit of ownership in it. You know it turns a bad situation, nobody likes to go out and plow, and you know, shovel out snow and driveways. So it just kind of puts a little bit better of a spin,” says the director for Sturgis Public Works, Rick Bush.

Bush believes the program will continue to thrive in the upcoming years.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free lunches for students in the Meade and Lead-Deadwood School District

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
Free lunch and breakfast for students.

News

Middle and high school students who attend RCAS will move from level two to level one

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cali Montana
Middle and high school students who attend Rapid City area schools will move to level one.

News

South Dakota Women’s Prison cluster conducts third mass test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
There remains only one active case among the inmates that tested positive during the first round of mass testing at the Pierre Community Work Center last month.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Gov. Noem slated to speak in Miami next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
On Oct. 9, a Gov. Noem will be featured as the keynote speaker. Per usual, she will address her leadership during COVID-19 in South Dakota and the Constitution.

News

School of Mines listed as most affordable engineering schools for third year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The College Factual placed South Dakota Mines as the best engineering school for the money out of 319 similar institutions across the United States in 2021.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

State could see Mount Rushmore fireworks happen again in 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss and KEVN Staff
While there’s a desire, nothing has been set in stone yet, according to Jim Hagen, secretary of tourism.