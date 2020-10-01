Advertisement

Nice and cool today, warmer Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:59 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunshine, lighter winds and crisp cool air - a great Fall day today. Get outside and enjoy it!

Warmer temperatures return Friday, but one last cold front will bring breezy, cooler weather for Saturday.

A large, sprawling upper level ridge of high pressure will build over the plains next week. This will result in well above normal temperatures and bone dry conditions. We could see highs well on up into the 80s at times next week.

The 30-day outlook for October calls for above normal temperatures and dry conditions.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler Thursday; above average temperatures to kick off next week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler Thursday

Forecast

Warmer air returns by the end of the weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures today

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:51 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Another windy day on tap Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
A Wind Advisory is in place for much of western South Dakota Wednesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Windy

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT

Forecast

Warmer today, Cooler Tomorrow

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:24 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Morning Forecast

Forecast

Warmer Tuesday, but still windy

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT
|
By David Stradling
Highs will range from the 70s to 80s.

Forecast

Warmer, buy still windy

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM MDT

Forecast

Windy Fall-like weather Continues this Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:11 AM MDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KEVN Skyview Weather Forecast

Forecast

Cool and windy on Sunday, isolated afternoon shower possible

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:10 PM MDT
|
By Matt Gontarek
Cooler and windy for Sunday