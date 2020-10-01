Middle and high school students who attend RCAS will move from level two to level one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Amidst the continuing surge in COVID cases, middle and high school students who attend Rapid City Area Schools will move from the “Level Two” pandemic plan to “Level One” starting Monday.

This means students will attend in-person learning Monday through Thursday, and then Friday will be an e-learning day.

Elementary school students moved to “Level One” about a week and a half ago.

Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon says moving to “Level One” at this time will allow for solid instruction between teachers and students, while also attending to their social and emotional well-being.

As for what it would take to make the district go back to a higher level, Simon says there is no magic number.

“I think any rapid change to level three is going to be more as a result of during the upcoming cold, flu, and strep season. Too many teachers and staff out on any given day and just our lack of ability to staff all those positions with substitutes”, says Simon.

A number of safety precautions are still in place, such as a requirement for masks.

