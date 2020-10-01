Courts jurisdiction challenged by man accused of threatening President Trump

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The man accused of threatening to shoot President Donald Trump during the 4th of July fireworks show at Mt. Rushmore appeared in Federal Court on September 30th.

Lucian Celestine,29 of Rapid City made his initial appearance in Federal court today on a charge of threatening the President ... which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person ... which carries a maximum of 5 years.

Celestine is accused of threatening to hike to the top of Mount Rushmore and shoot President Trump from the top of the sculpture.

When Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann asked Celestine to enter a not guilty plea ... he responded with " I’m not going to enter a plea at this time but instead I want to challenge the court’s jurisdiction"

Wollmann entered a not guilty plea on his behalf

Celestine is currently being held at the Pennington County Jail.

