Youth & Family Services honors CEO, Susan Fedell

By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Youth and Family Services provides services to more than 14,000 children throughout Western South Dakota.

And on Wednesday, the organization honored CEO Susan Fedell as she steps down and retires.

Fedell has been with the organization for about 39 years, and to honor her, they named the new middle school center after her.

Due to COVID-19, they have not opened the middle school yet, but it will offer a variety of features, like a high-tech lab and training center, tutoring sessions, and personal counseling.

“We just feel like there aren’t enough opportunities, there are some, but not enough opportunities for middle school children. And it’s such a critical time because if kids get through middle school they don’t usually end up, I mean if they get through it well, they don’t usually end up with problems with drugs or crime, or they don’t drop out of school as readily,” says Fedell.

The building is about ready for the kids, but Fedell says they still have to figure out the right way to open up amidst the pandemic.

