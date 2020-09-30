South Dakota sees 392 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials reported an additional 392 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Wednesday, though active cases declined slightly.

The new cases bring the total known coronavirus cases in the state to 22,389. Active cases fell by 26 due to additional recoveries.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, as the state’s total remained at 223.

Current hospitalizations increased by one to 212. This number has remained relatively stable this week after jumping sharply in previous weeks. COVID-19 patients are occupying 9% of the state’s hospital beds and 11% of the state’s ICU beds, according to the Department of Health. Just under half of hospital beds are still available, while just under one-third of ICU beds are still open.

The state processed 1,623 Wednesday, 13.5% of which came back positive. The state has had an average test positivity rate of 12.5% over the past 14 days.

County rundown for Wednesday:

In Pennington County, 414 of 2,405 people (+40) are contagious or 17.2% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11.7%.

For people in Meade County, 103 of 560 people (+12) are contagious or 18.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 13%.

In Lawrence County, 100 of 428 people (+10) are contagious or 23.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 9.4%.

For people in Oglala Lakota County, 79 of 295 (+5) people are contagious or 26.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.3%.

In Custer County, 27 of 189 people (+3) are contagious or 14.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 12.6%.

In Butte County, 35 of 110 (+4) people are contagious or 31.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 5.9%.

For people in Fall River County, 11 of 96 (+1) people are contagious or 11.5% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.3%.

In Jackson County, 10 of 36 people (+1) are contagious or 2.8% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 5.5%.

For people in Haakon County, 9 of 27 (+1) people are contagious or 33.3% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 6.7%.

In Bennett County, 13 of 67 people are contagious or 19.4% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 8.2%.

For people in Ziebach County, 5 of 63 (+1) people are contagious or 7.9% of those who tested positive. The cumulative positive rate is 11%.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.