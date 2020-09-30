Representative Dusty Johnson carries legislation to honor Ben Reifel

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Legislation sponsored by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota) to designate the United States Postal Service building in Rosebud, South Dakota, as the Ben Reifel Post Office Building passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

Johnson introduced the legislation in May 2019 and spoke about Ben Reifel’s legacy on the House floor. The legislation is supported by Ben Reifel’s family.

“Ben Reifel is a role model,” said Johnson. “His service to Indian Country and to our nation deserves to be honored in South Dakota. I’m grateful my bill to rename the Rosebud Post Office passed the House of Representatives today.”

“Our family is excited to see this legislation pass the House. Naming the post office in Rosebud, our grandfather’s home, is especially important. If he were alive, I think he would be especially touched by this effort,” Lisa Moss, granddaughter of Ben Reifel.

Former Congressman Ben Reifel was a strong proponent of the Indian Civil Rights Act and fought to ensure that tribes received proper compensation for native land transfers. He was a leader in Congress on Indian Affairs and the first person of Lakota Sioux descent in Congress.