Advertisement

Representative Dusty Johnson carries legislation to honor Ben Reifel

Courtesy US Government Printing Office - Congressional Pictorial Directory, 89th US Congress
Courtesy US Government Printing Office - Congressional Pictorial Directory, 89th US Congress (KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Legislation sponsored by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota) to designate the United States Postal Service building in Rosebud, South Dakota, as the Ben Reifel Post Office Building passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

Johnson introduced the legislation in May 2019 and spoke about Ben Reifel’s legacy on the House floor. The legislation is supported by Ben Reifel’s family.

“Ben Reifel is a role model,” said Johnson. “His service to Indian Country and to our nation deserves to be honored in South Dakota. I’m grateful my bill to rename the Rosebud Post Office passed the House of Representatives today.”

“Our family is excited to see this legislation pass the House. Naming the post office in Rosebud, our grandfather’s home, is especially important. If he were alive, I think he would be especially touched by this effort,” Lisa Moss, granddaughter of Ben Reifel.

Former Congressman Ben Reifel was a strong proponent of the Indian Civil Rights Act and fought to ensure that tribes received proper compensation for native land transfers. He was a leader in Congress on Indian Affairs and the first person of Lakota Sioux descent in Congress.

Latest News

News

Fire burns on Cheyenne River, north of Wall

Updated: moments ago
|
By KOTA Staff and KEVN Staff
Multiple units are responding to a fire in Crieghton, which is an hour north of Wall Wednesday afternoon.

News

Spearfish’s new workforce housing development officially starts construction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The Sky Ridge development is part of the city’s active effort to provide affordable housing options in Spearfish.

News

Make-A-Wish South Dakota merges with Montana chapter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two regional chapters of the Make-A-Wish organizations are realigning to become one chapter.

News

South Dakota sees 392 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
State health officials reported an additional 392 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Wednesday, though active cases declined slightly.

Latest News

News

Pennington County has rules about election sign placement

Updated: 5 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Pennington County rules limit placement political signs for elections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Posting political signs for the election? Remember that political campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights of way.

News

Army Corp of Engineers host Keystone XL Pipeline hearings

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Corp of Engineer's hearings will continue through October 1st, with the ability to submit written testimony being made available as well.

News

ALERT: Winds make air quality poor in West Rapid Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The South Dakota has issued an air quality alert for dust for Rapid City, west of The Gap, effective from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

News

Former South Dakota lawyer pleads not guilty to financial misconduct charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A disbarred lawyer who is accused of stealing money from the estates of two clients pleaded not guilty to all charges against her Tuesday.

News

Tis the season for fall decor

Updated: 7 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox